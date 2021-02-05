NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

NLOK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

