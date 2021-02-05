Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWFL stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,920 shares of company stock valued at $182,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 530.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

