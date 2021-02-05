Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWFL stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

In other news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $133,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $45,072.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,920 shares of company stock valued at $182,392. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

