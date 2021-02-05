Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 163.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.69.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $280.92 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $297.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.