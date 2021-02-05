Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVO. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $45,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.