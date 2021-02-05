Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the subject of several other reports. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.47.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

