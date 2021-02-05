NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $5.44. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 8,612 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

