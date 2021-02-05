NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.68 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

