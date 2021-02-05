Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,686 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NTR opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

