NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $182.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of -342.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

