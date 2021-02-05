NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.65.

Shares of NXPI opened at $181.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

