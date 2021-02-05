O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 6,820 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.