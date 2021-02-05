O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.