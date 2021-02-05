O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

