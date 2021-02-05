Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $204.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.43. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.73.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

