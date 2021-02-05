Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $112,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

ODFL opened at $204.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

