Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 479,283 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $3,396,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.