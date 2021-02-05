Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Olin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

OLN stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $28.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

