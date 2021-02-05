Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

