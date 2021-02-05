Omega Healthcare Investors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,096 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,794% compared to the typical daily volume of 269 call options.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.
NYSE OHI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $37.27. 10,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,692. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
