ON Semiconductor Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $39.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

