One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.92 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

