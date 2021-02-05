OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of OCFT opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -83.83.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.0% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.