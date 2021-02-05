OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $974.81 million, a PE ratio of 599.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 211.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 4,346.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 387,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter worth about $6,886,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

