Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.62-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.5 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.62-0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE ONTO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.95. 666,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -315.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,684. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

