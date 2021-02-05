Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Up 13.1% in January

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

