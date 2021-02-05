Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,787.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,648.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.