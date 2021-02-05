Oppenheimer Comments on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $10.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,213.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,188.04. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

