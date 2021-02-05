Oppenheimer Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $160.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

