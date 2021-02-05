Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.13% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $779.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after buying an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 356,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,464 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,408,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

