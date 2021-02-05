Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

HLNE stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

