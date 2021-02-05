Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.97

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 2183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 425.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.