OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital cut their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

TSE OGI opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

