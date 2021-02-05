Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.27. 314,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 341,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

