Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,699 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.