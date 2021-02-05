Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,000 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 195,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,888,000 after buying an additional 231,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 75,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

