Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 468.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 240,690 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 106.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 96,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.