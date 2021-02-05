Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Update

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,236. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

