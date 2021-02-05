Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.34. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 177,882 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.