Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.98

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.98 and last traded at C$22.95, with a volume of 565613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.68. The stock has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.