Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth $220,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

