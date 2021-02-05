Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.