Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,212. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

