Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 1,285,123 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PLTR opened at $32.05 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

