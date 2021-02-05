Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $4,342,800.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 4th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $382.49 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $390.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,452,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

