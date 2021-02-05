Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 122,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8,433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.