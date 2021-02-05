Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Panasonic in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Shares of PCRFY opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

