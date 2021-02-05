Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PH opened at $268.98 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.41 and a 200-day moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold a total of 13,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,445 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.