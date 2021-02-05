Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $9.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.79.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $979,339.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $736,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,384 shares of company stock worth $3,511,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

