Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $1,243.00 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $535.00 and a 1 year high of $1,243.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,195.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,042.88.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

